25. Quietening the Soul: The Purpose of Life is to Die Well
Freedomshock
Published Yesterday |

In this final episode of the Quietening the Soul Series, Scott Warren of http://freedomshock.com offers a litmus test to determine if our souls truly are quietened.


How we conduct our lives in this world is determined by our perceptions... and even more-so during times of crisis.


Are we spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and physically ready for the days ahead? By the end of this episode, we will have a better idea.

Keywords
christianityreligionhistorynew world orderopinionphilosophyself-improvementhabitsquietening soulfreedomshock

