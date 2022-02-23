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Emergency Powers Act Declared in Canada, Is the US Next?
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Over the weekend, there has been a lot going on in Canada, as you may have heard. But is Canada a test bed for what may be headed our way too?
Also, what can YOU do be part of the solution? Some thoughts on that and much more in this episode of the PoliHealth Show.
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/polihealth
Also, what can YOU do be part of the solution? Some thoughts on that and much more in this episode of the PoliHealth Show.
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/polihealth
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