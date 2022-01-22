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"Watch Out for 666"-Music Video From 1990
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246 views • January 22, 2022
MIRRORED from Demon Hunter : SkyDome Atlantis
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aCCmyxoq4PiO/
Heaven's Magic - Watch Out For 666 (1990)
This video and song was a part of very odd, and strangely enticing video album called 20 Minutes To Go. They released another video in 1994 called S.O.S.
Both are collection of music videos put out by the Christian Cult called The Family/Children of God/The Family International. Themes range from the Rapture, the New World Order, anti-technology, heaven, Jesus and familial love.
While they made some neat music and some interesting videos, they also are a really horrible group (sex/rape/child molestation stuff).
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aCCmyxoq4PiO/
Heaven's Magic - Watch Out For 666 (1990)
This video and song was a part of very odd, and strangely enticing video album called 20 Minutes To Go. They released another video in 1994 called S.O.S.
Both are collection of music videos put out by the Christian Cult called The Family/Children of God/The Family International. Themes range from the Rapture, the New World Order, anti-technology, heaven, Jesus and familial love.
While they made some neat music and some interesting videos, they also are a really horrible group (sex/rape/child molestation stuff).
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