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Bobby Bare - Chet Atkins - Jim Reeves - Anita Kerr Singers - Njårdhallen, Oslo, April 1964 - Full Show
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22 views • May 11, 2022
Wow! Great Live performances at their best! 500 Miles Away From Home, Detroit City, Adios Amigo and more.
The fabulous Anita Kerr Singers sing their own songs and back up Bobby Bare, Chet Atkins and Jim Reeves, live at Njårdhallen, Oslo in April 1964 - Full Show - enjoy!
The fabulous Anita Kerr Singers sing their own songs and back up Bobby Bare, Chet Atkins and Jim Reeves, live at Njårdhallen, Oslo in April 1964 - Full Show - enjoy!
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