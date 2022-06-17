Putin Speaking at SPIEF-2022 - "Kiev Refused to implement Minsk Agreements for 8 Years," for Donbass. 061722

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At the SPIEF 2022, Vladimir Putin compared Kiev’s actions towards Moscow to a hypothetical situation, where Russia would build an anti-American beachhead at Mexican border. ‘You could only imagine what would’ve happened, so no-one even thinks of such things happening near America’, the president said, adding that Russia even removed its military base from Cuba.
This video is from RT News.