Situation Update, Jan. 15th, 2021 - DECLASS begins, CNN complicit in capitol raid

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Capitol raid official narrative collapse; CNN complicit in the staged event, radical Leftist arrested, FBI admits Trump didn’t cause the riot.
Declassification now under way as Trump announces release of “foot-high” stack of documents exposing the criminals of the Obama administration. (Total panic in DC now under way…)
Project Veritas exposes Twitter’s Jack Dorsey in a video announcing plans for expanded, long-term censorship of conservatives.
FBI now trolling for scapegoats by calling and visiting gun rights people, hoping to find someone stupid enough to get wrangled into playing a role in the FBI’s false flag theatrical events (staged raids on capitol buildings).
Long Beach Port / ship delays caused in part by US Coast Guard searching for weapons being brought in from China as part of China’s staging for war against the United States.
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-15-situation-update-jan-15th-declass-begins.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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