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Russian President Putin blames the West for food crisis | English News | International News |
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31 views • June 04, 2022
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the world is reeling under a global food security crisis. Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin said West's poor policies are root cause of food crisis.
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https://bit.ly/3x7RF2T
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