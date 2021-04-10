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Planned parenthood (Unplanned (movie) 2019)
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25 views • April 10, 2021
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9024106/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_2 Part of the movie "Unplanned (2019)"
All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, she believed in a woman's right to choose. Until the day she saw something that changed everything.
All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, she believed in a woman's right to choose. Until the day she saw something that changed everything.
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