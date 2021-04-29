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Apocalypse of Daniel
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4 views • April 29, 2021
Apocalypse of Daniel [2017] provides essential overview on this Pseudepigraphal book with particular emphasis on chapters 7 to 14 which detail "the son of perdition" (or singular antichrist) who rises to power in old Jerusalem with aid from the jewish race. This upbeat sermon further proves judaism and Christianity have historically been opposed while exposing the worldview of dedicated Christians around 800 ad.
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