Adrenochrome is produced by the oxidation of adrenaline (epinephrine) in mammals. The chemical concentrates in the body during times of extreme fear and terror. Over the years many testimonies of people who have survived “illuminati” sacrificial rituals, high ranking government officials and people who have witnessed their kids being subjected to high level pedophilia and satanism have all came forward to share their experiences.Most of them have shared the same story over and over again, they say the “cabal” or the “illuminati’, these high-ranked politicians, bankers., businessmen…they all take part in satanist rituals in wich they subject a person or even many Individuals to unbelievable levels of torture and trauma, in most cases they prefer torturing children as they consider them to be more “pure” and to produce high -potency Adrenochrome.Patriot Watch Media does not own the content of this video.#adrenochrome #childtrafficking #ritualsPatriot Watch Media, is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!You can now find Patriot Watch Media's live shows airing simultaneously at the following links;Visit their official website, store and Patreon!Visit their affiliates!Disclaimer - The views expressed by the guests on our shows does not necessarily reflect the views of Patriot Watch Media. We pride ourselves on presenting all sides of an issue from the best sources available so that our audience may decide for themselves what to accept.**FAIR USE**Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Patriot Watch Media has neither monetized this work nor sought any profit from its distribution.