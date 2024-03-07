Create New Account
Wisdom leads to Life, but following one’s own path leads to a shadowy existence and death
Evangelical Endtime Machine
In this message from God, it is clarified from Proverbs what the great difference is between the righteous and the unjust, and between the wise and the fool. Everyone has one’s own responsibility to make his or her choice! 


Please share and do not change © BC



