Wisdom leads to Life, but following one’s own path leads to a shadowy existence and death
In this message from God, it is clarified from Proverbs what the great difference is between the righteous and the unjust, and between the wise and the fool. Everyone has one’s own responsibility to make his or her choice!
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.