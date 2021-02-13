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IS AMERICA FAILING THE “TWITTER TEST”?
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10 views • February 13, 2021
POSTED ON FEBRUARY 12, 2021 BY PAUL MIRENGOFF
POWERLINE
Exerpt:
"This essay by the great Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky (with Gil Troy) is as insightful and effective a takedown of the Soviet Union as can be written in a short-to-midlength essay. Sharansky’s father was a creative writer and journalist; Sharansky was a scientist. By describing how the totalitarian Soviet government oppressed artists, journalists, and scientists, Sharanksy paints a truly chilling picture."
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/02/is-america-failing-the-twitter-test.php
ESSAY LINK:
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/natan-sharansky-doublethink
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POWERLINE
Exerpt:
"This essay by the great Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky (with Gil Troy) is as insightful and effective a takedown of the Soviet Union as can be written in a short-to-midlength essay. Sharansky’s father was a creative writer and journalist; Sharansky was a scientist. By describing how the totalitarian Soviet government oppressed artists, journalists, and scientists, Sharanksy paints a truly chilling picture."
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/02/is-america-failing-the-twitter-test.php
ESSAY LINK:
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/natan-sharansky-doublethink
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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