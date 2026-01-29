BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CCOG Giving and Spending
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
4 views • 2 days ago

What does the US office of the Continuing Church of God spend money on?

In the CCOG we really do focus on others and reaching the world with the Gospel of the Kingdom of God. In 2025, we traveled to make and teach disciples in many lands (cf. Matthew 28:19-20), produced more literature, continued our radio presence, helped the poor, made future contacts related to the final phase of the work, and took major steps preparing for the short work of Romans 9:28 (see Preparing for the ‘Short Work’ and The Famine of the Word) as we work towards the fulfillment of Matthew 24:14.


Overall, if you sent the CCOG a check for US$100.00 in 2025 here is how it was spent:


Internet proclamation 8.70

Literature production 14.73

Video and animation production 7.07

Foreign final phase of the work 3.01

Broadcast Radio 9.97

US Feast of Tabernacles’ costs and US travel 3.72

Administration and legal expenses 0.03

Salaries, health insurance, and retirement plans for US leaders 0.00

Reserves 2.57

Youth Programs 2.34

Support to or for Africa (proclamation and preaching 26.27, charitable 21.59) 47.86

Yes, our income goes to support the physically and spiritually poor as we work to fulfill Matthew 24:14, Romans 11:25, the Ezekiel warning, and Matthew 28:19-20.


Jesus said, “where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21) and “I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink … inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me (Matthew 25:35,40) and “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:19-20). We accept tithes, offerings, and other financial donations.


Those who wish to voluntarily aid and support this worldwide Work of God are gladly welcomed as co-workers in this major effort to preach and publish the gospel to all nations per Matthew 24:14 and Matthew 28:19-20.


Our mailing address is Continuing Church of God, P.O. Box 109, Grover Beach, CA 93483. Telephone is 1-805-574-1818.


Some have sent checks, others cash, and others money orders. We also accept bank transfers.


We also do have a way to accept donations via VISA/MasterCard/Discover which is directly or indirectly through PayPal (which can handle many major credit cards). PayPal is a major way that many use to send donations.


This sermonette discusses the CCOG's income, how it spends donations, and the fruits of the word in this Philadelphian remnant of the Church of God.


Here is a link to our Donations page: https://www.ccog.org/donations/

