© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AR-15 Mil-Spec Trigger Job: Stoning and Spring Swap
Follow
2
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
97 views • June 03, 2021
This video demonstrates a time-proven method to perform a trigger job on an AR-15 with a standard mil spec trigger. It will guide you through the “what and where” of stoning the fire control group [FCG] components with an armorers stone. It also provides a detailed how-to on swapping out the hammer / trigger / disconnector springs for a lighter set using the JP Enterprises Reduced Power Spring Kit [3.5lb]. This will give you a major improvement in trigger quality and significantly reduce the pull weight. Please, do not take a buffer wheel to the hammer or sear like some channels are suggesting... unless you specifically don't want a clean breaking trigger. Keep your edges sharp by using a proper armorer’s stone. This will give your trigger more of a “glass rod breaking” feel.
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
TAGS: ar 15 trigger job,ar 15 trigger job tutorial,ar 15 mil spec trigger job,mil spec trigger job,ar 15 trigger polish,improve mil spec trigger,ar 15 trigger,ar 15 trigger remove,ar trigger polish,ar trigger job,ar mil spec trigger job,jp enterprises trigger spring kit,jp enterprises reduced power spring kit,jp enterprises enhanced reliability trigger spring kit,ar 15 mil spec trigger weight,m16 trigger,m4 trigger,ar 15 fire control assembly
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
TAGS: ar 15 trigger job,ar 15 trigger job tutorial,ar 15 mil spec trigger job,mil spec trigger job,ar 15 trigger polish,improve mil spec trigger,ar 15 trigger,ar 15 trigger remove,ar trigger polish,ar trigger job,ar mil spec trigger job,jp enterprises trigger spring kit,jp enterprises reduced power spring kit,jp enterprises enhanced reliability trigger spring kit,ar 15 mil spec trigger weight,m16 trigger,m4 trigger,ar 15 fire control assembly
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.