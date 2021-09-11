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Scary Looking Doc Mary Rudyk MD Says We Need To Be More Scary 2 The Public Novant Health New Hanover
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50 views • September 11, 2021
Scary Looking Doc Mary Rudyk MD Says We Need To Be More Scary 2 The Public Novant Health New Hanover
National File
https://twitter.com/NationalFile/status/1436466927703138308?s=20
https://nationalfile.com/doctor-wants-to-be-scary-to-the-public-and-inflate-covid-numbers-if-you-dont-get-vaccinated-you-know-youre-going-to-die/
SHOCK VIDEO: Senior doctors and a marketing director at in North Carolina discussed inflating COVID-19 numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients.
"We need to be... more scary to the public... If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die."
https://www.facebook.com/nhrmcnc/
https://www.nhrmc.org/physician-directory/r/rudyk-mary-kathryn
https://www.wect.com/2021/09/10/novant-health-issues-statement-leaked-internal-discussion-covid-19-patient-numbers/
National File
https://twitter.com/NationalFile/status/1436466927703138308?s=20
https://nationalfile.com/doctor-wants-to-be-scary-to-the-public-and-inflate-covid-numbers-if-you-dont-get-vaccinated-you-know-youre-going-to-die/
SHOCK VIDEO: Senior doctors and a marketing director at in North Carolina discussed inflating COVID-19 numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients.
"We need to be... more scary to the public... If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die."
https://www.facebook.com/nhrmcnc/
https://www.nhrmc.org/physician-directory/r/rudyk-mary-kathryn
https://www.wect.com/2021/09/10/novant-health-issues-statement-leaked-internal-discussion-covid-19-patient-numbers/
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