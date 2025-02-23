Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits.

Behold, I will make those of the synagogue of Satan who say that they are Jews and are not, but lie —

I will make them come and bow down before your feet, and they will learn that I have loved you.

Are we living at the beginning of the end of tyranny or the beginning of the end of freedom?

That depends on how our political and military leaders, our prosecutors and judges enforce our laws against global homicide, genocide and democide.

IF they continue to take a hear, see and speak no evil approach to the crimes that are being committed, law and order will be voided, and the collapse of our civilization is eminent.

We are under attack by a fascist multi-generational Satanic banking criminal syndicate that is in the process of establishing a technocratic police state world government with weaponized artificial intelligence and internal nano bio-sensor computer interface technologies otherwise known as transhumanism.

Once these psychopathic criminals get full control of our food and health policies, the outcome will be the beginning of the end of freedom.

This video is dedicated to

Dr Francis Anthony Boyle (March 25, 1950 – January 30, 2025)

A real hero who made the ultimate sacrifice because he told the truth.







