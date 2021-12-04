© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psaki Just Gave LAMEST Excuse for Biden Ignoring Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre
Follow
1
Share
Report
240 views • December 04, 2021
Martin Walsh from Trending Politics reports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Joe Biden has no plans to visit Waukesha, Wisconsin, after the deadly Christmas parade attack. During Monday’s press briefing, Psaki said Biden didn’t have plans “at this time” because sending the president to a community “requires a lot of assets.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.