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YouTube screwed up BAD!
Elle's place 2
Elle's place 2
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199 views • September 13, 2020
The whole platform went to leftist Hell years ago which is why I branched out to Brighteon and Bitchute. Censorship has gone past its limitations and has no plan to stop!


Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia

Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/

NewTube (Elles_Place
https://newtube.app/user/Elles_Place

WIMKIN (Elles_Place)
https://wimkin.com/Elles_Place

Wego.Social
https://wego.social/Elles_Place


Elles_Place (My Canada Book)
https://mycanadabook.com/Elles_Place

Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica

Elle's Place Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Elles-Place-349415305680938/

MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616

USA.Life
https://usa.life/Elles_Place

Canund...Elles_Place
https://canund.com/Elles_Place

Daily Motion...Elle's Place
https://www.dailymotion.com/Elles_Place

Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place

Minds
https://www.minds.com/elles_place/

IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place

Parlor
https://parler.com/profile/ElleTransTruther/posts

Flote (Elles_Place)
https://flote.app/Elles_Place

Patreon (Elle's Place)
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28024238

dlive.tv
https://dlive.tv/Tippie_wolf5

Discus (Elles Place)
https://disqus.com/by/ellesplace/


POCKETNET
Elles Place

UGEtube (Elles Place)
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Elles%20Place



Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti

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[email protected]
Keywords
youtubediscriminationgender discrimination
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy