U.N. team reach Ukraine nuclear plant, as violence flares

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Reuters
Sep 1, 2022 A team of U.N. experts arrived at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia atomic plant complex to assess the risk of a radiation disaster after being delayed several hours by shelling near the site - which Kyiv and Moscow blamed on each other.
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