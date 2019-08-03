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FED UP PROFESSOR #27
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26 views • August 03, 2019
The Democrat left (but I repeat myself) is hell-bent on SILENCING any dissent. PC is their weapon of choice (for the moment!). Their hatred of President Trump has grown since he joined the fray on the side of freedom of speech as guaranteed by the FIRST AMENDMENT!
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