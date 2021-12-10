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Kiss The Truth NEED TO KNOW (part 1)
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51 views • December 10, 2021
Informed Consent is an important principle of medical ethics and medical law, '
Need to Know' is a compilation of extracts from videos published over 2020/21, presented by Kiss The Truth, as an aid to Informed consent. The patient must have access to all the information (for and against) before consenting to any medical treatment. If vital information about the risks is being blocked by the mainstream media, there can be no lawful consent. Part 2 of the collection will follow soon
Need to Know' is a compilation of extracts from videos published over 2020/21, presented by Kiss The Truth, as an aid to Informed consent. The patient must have access to all the information (for and against) before consenting to any medical treatment. If vital information about the risks is being blocked by the mainstream media, there can be no lawful consent. Part 2 of the collection will follow soon
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