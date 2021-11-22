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Magic Trick: How Covaids Turns Into Climate Change and Genocide
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503 views • November 22, 2021
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Intro: SCAM // Official Music Video - Prezence Music: https://youtu.be/pJdz4y85Rjc
I love all these commies taking the jab! It's beautiful https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHDCvmKGhHTn/
CORONAVIRUS VIRUS | THE REAL PANDEMIC - Benny Wills: https://www.bitchute.com/ideo/NG9IBGwmOk2v/
List of Holocaust Films:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Holocaust_films
Scientists Are Attempting to Grow Covid Vaccine-Filled Spinach, Lettuce, Edible Plants To Replace Covid Injections: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/scientists-growing-covid-vaccine-filled-spinach-lettuce-edible-plants-replace-covid-injections/
Climate change could hurt babies' hearts, study says: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/01/30/health/climate-change-congenital-heart-defects-study/index.html
COVID VAX GENOCIDE: Children’s hospitals now being flooded with INFANT cardiac patients: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-genocide-childrens-hospitals-flooded-infant-cardiac-patients.html#
Earthship Mexico Needs Support: https://youtu.be/r9Z91yONsao (Charity update and PayPal details)
Lions, tigers, leopards all have tested positive for COVID: What we know about the virus in animals: VIDEO https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/11/15/zoo-animals-testing-postive-covid/8621764002/
Bird flu outbreak: Protection zone declared in Warwickshire after disease detected:
https://news.sky.com/story/protection-zone-declared-in-warwickshire-after-bird-flu-outbreak-confirmed-12464046
US Surgeon General Warns Against 'Misleading Memes' - Says Not to Share Covid Vax Information Online Until Checking with Overlords at the CDC: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/us-surgeon-general-warns-misleading-memes-says-not-share-covid-vax-information-online-checking-overlords-cdc/
Video: Peru indigenous hears of Covid for first time: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18765
Video: In China kindergarten where every child must have a QR Code hanging around their necks - lining up to do mandatory covid test: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18766
Video: $100 Vaccine Incentive to Kids: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18764
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Says He Wants to Require Children Ages 5-11 Show Proof of Covid Vaccine to Access Businesses: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-wants-require-children-ages-5-11-show-proof-covid-vaccine-access-businesses-video/
Covid vaccine to be mandatory for children in Costa Rica: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-59162510
Get Ed Bugos' free report at: https://dollarvigilante.com/freereport
Buy My Book; "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro: SCAM // Official Music Video - Prezence Music: https://youtu.be/pJdz4y85Rjc
I love all these commies taking the jab! It's beautiful https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHDCvmKGhHTn/
CORONAVIRUS VIRUS | THE REAL PANDEMIC - Benny Wills: https://www.bitchute.com/ideo/NG9IBGwmOk2v/
List of Holocaust Films:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Holocaust_films
Scientists Are Attempting to Grow Covid Vaccine-Filled Spinach, Lettuce, Edible Plants To Replace Covid Injections: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/scientists-growing-covid-vaccine-filled-spinach-lettuce-edible-plants-replace-covid-injections/
Climate change could hurt babies' hearts, study says: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/01/30/health/climate-change-congenital-heart-defects-study/index.html
COVID VAX GENOCIDE: Children’s hospitals now being flooded with INFANT cardiac patients: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-genocide-childrens-hospitals-flooded-infant-cardiac-patients.html#
Earthship Mexico Needs Support: https://youtu.be/r9Z91yONsao (Charity update and PayPal details)
Lions, tigers, leopards all have tested positive for COVID: What we know about the virus in animals: VIDEO https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/11/15/zoo-animals-testing-postive-covid/8621764002/
Bird flu outbreak: Protection zone declared in Warwickshire after disease detected:
https://news.sky.com/story/protection-zone-declared-in-warwickshire-after-bird-flu-outbreak-confirmed-12464046
US Surgeon General Warns Against 'Misleading Memes' - Says Not to Share Covid Vax Information Online Until Checking with Overlords at the CDC: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/us-surgeon-general-warns-misleading-memes-says-not-share-covid-vax-information-online-checking-overlords-cdc/
Video: Peru indigenous hears of Covid for first time: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18765
Video: In China kindergarten where every child must have a QR Code hanging around their necks - lining up to do mandatory covid test: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18766
Video: $100 Vaccine Incentive to Kids: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18764
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Says He Wants to Require Children Ages 5-11 Show Proof of Covid Vaccine to Access Businesses: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-wants-require-children-ages-5-11-show-proof-covid-vaccine-access-businesses-video/
Covid vaccine to be mandatory for children in Costa Rica: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-59162510
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