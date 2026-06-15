Will The Fed Panic On Inflation?

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Inflation Is Not Spreading Outside Energy
* Why aren’t prices rising everywhere else?
* Companies understand that inflation is temporary from energy — and are not raising prices because they would lose market share.
* If the Federal Reserve can control itself, oil will continue bouncing off the economy.
* If Congress can bestir itself to cut some red tape, we could get some good out of 4.2% inflation.
* Unfortunately, Dems on the Fed and Congress will do their best to screw it up.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (15 June 2026)