© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** EXPOSED: UN, GLOBALIST DEEP STATE DEMOCRATS PUSH IMMIGRANT/REFUGEE CITIZENSHIP TO RIGG FUTURE ELECTIONS ** - Tucker – 09/Sep/2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
70 views • September 11, 2021
** DEMS PUSH ILLEGAL CITIZENSHIP
** BIDEN’S LATE ADDITION TO THE GOVT FUNDING BILL: PATH TO CITIZENSHIP FOR EVERY EVACUEE
** BIDEN WANTS CONGRESS TO GIVE HIM $6 BILLION TO RELOCATE AFGHAN REFUGEES
** WHITE HOUSE WANTS AFGHAN REFUGEES TO STAY HERE INDEFINITELY
** BIDEN ASKING FOR $5B FOR PROCESSING AFGHANS
** BIDEN HAS MADE SURE TO INCLUDE A PATH TO CITIZENSHIP FOR AFGHAN REFUGEES IN BUDGET BILL
** DEM AGENDA: RESETTLE AS MANY REUGESS AS POSSIBLE
** WE CON’T REALLY KNOW WHO WE’RE LETTING IN
** USCIS – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization
- Website: https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/reports/Interagency_Strategy_for_Promoting_Naturalization_Final.pdf
** Executive Order No. 14012 (2021) - February 02, 2021
- Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans
- Website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/02/02/executive-order-restoring-faith-in-our-legal-immigration-systems-and-strengthening-integration-and-inclusion-efforts-for-new-americans/
** Biden Administration Announces Campaign to Make it Easier for Millions of Immigrants to Become Citizens
- THE EPOCH TIMES, MASDOMA HAQ – 3/July/2021
- Article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/biden-administration-announces-campaign-to-make-it-easier-for-millions-of-immigrants-to-become-citizens_3884942.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-07-04&mktids=0ecc5213d1bdf8f0029d75afd5d003e8&est=raMutgjQ5cPhRzrE20cD3cG60Lv5TYpKYcZ3mK0fE9kqvjZFK0gci9z43stLdPJVS%2BmEoYfbcSKc8F4h1Cg9qA%3D%3D
-- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced Friday that the Biden administration is launching an inter-agency effort to make millions of immigrants living in the United States citizens.
President Joe Biden asked federal agencies to work on “welcoming strategies that promote integration, inclusion, and citizenship,” through an executive order. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Friday the agency’s plan to “breaking down barriers to U.S. citizenship” and promote naturalization for immigrants who are eligible.
The federal campaign will actively recruit eligible immigrants and eliminate many naturalization rules that the Trump administration put in place so more people can apply.
“New citizens, strengthened with the power and responsibilities that American citizenship brings, make our Nation better. This strategy will ensure that aspiring citizens are able to pursue naturalization through a clear and coordinated process,” said Homeland Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a release with a goal of “promoting naturalization to all who are eligible.”
- Cont’d --
- The Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges – 01/Aug/2021
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/over-century-ago-fictional-book-predicted-fall-america-through-weaponized-immigration
-- The Chesterton Prophecies
Over 80% of the country opposing amnesty, the bill is finally dead, once and for all.
I would not count on it.
You can bet that this attack on American sovereignty, culture and economics will culminate in the total loss of culture. It will ensure the Democratic Marxist Party will remain in charge in perpetuity.
** BIDEN’S LATE ADDITION TO THE GOVT FUNDING BILL: PATH TO CITIZENSHIP FOR EVERY EVACUEE
** BIDEN WANTS CONGRESS TO GIVE HIM $6 BILLION TO RELOCATE AFGHAN REFUGEES
** WHITE HOUSE WANTS AFGHAN REFUGEES TO STAY HERE INDEFINITELY
** BIDEN ASKING FOR $5B FOR PROCESSING AFGHANS
** BIDEN HAS MADE SURE TO INCLUDE A PATH TO CITIZENSHIP FOR AFGHAN REFUGEES IN BUDGET BILL
** DEM AGENDA: RESETTLE AS MANY REUGESS AS POSSIBLE
** WE CON’T REALLY KNOW WHO WE’RE LETTING IN
** USCIS – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization
- Website: https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/reports/Interagency_Strategy_for_Promoting_Naturalization_Final.pdf
** Executive Order No. 14012 (2021) - February 02, 2021
- Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans
- Website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/02/02/executive-order-restoring-faith-in-our-legal-immigration-systems-and-strengthening-integration-and-inclusion-efforts-for-new-americans/
** Biden Administration Announces Campaign to Make it Easier for Millions of Immigrants to Become Citizens
- THE EPOCH TIMES, MASDOMA HAQ – 3/July/2021
- Article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/biden-administration-announces-campaign-to-make-it-easier-for-millions-of-immigrants-to-become-citizens_3884942.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-07-04&mktids=0ecc5213d1bdf8f0029d75afd5d003e8&est=raMutgjQ5cPhRzrE20cD3cG60Lv5TYpKYcZ3mK0fE9kqvjZFK0gci9z43stLdPJVS%2BmEoYfbcSKc8F4h1Cg9qA%3D%3D
-- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced Friday that the Biden administration is launching an inter-agency effort to make millions of immigrants living in the United States citizens.
President Joe Biden asked federal agencies to work on “welcoming strategies that promote integration, inclusion, and citizenship,” through an executive order. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Friday the agency’s plan to “breaking down barriers to U.S. citizenship” and promote naturalization for immigrants who are eligible.
The federal campaign will actively recruit eligible immigrants and eliminate many naturalization rules that the Trump administration put in place so more people can apply.
“New citizens, strengthened with the power and responsibilities that American citizenship brings, make our Nation better. This strategy will ensure that aspiring citizens are able to pursue naturalization through a clear and coordinated process,” said Homeland Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a release with a goal of “promoting naturalization to all who are eligible.”
- Cont’d --
- The Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges – 01/Aug/2021
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/over-century-ago-fictional-book-predicted-fall-america-through-weaponized-immigration
-- The Chesterton Prophecies
Over 80% of the country opposing amnesty, the bill is finally dead, once and for all.
I would not count on it.
You can bet that this attack on American sovereignty, culture and economics will culminate in the total loss of culture. It will ensure the Democratic Marxist Party will remain in charge in perpetuity.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.