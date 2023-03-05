Hermann Tertsch: the EU is waking up and they have a conservative group in the European Parliament, which is one of the driving forces to this new direction of the policy in Europe against the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2afryuedb5

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 NFSC reporter Nicole interviewed Hermann Tertsch, a member of European Parliament. He said the European Union is waking up and they have a conservative group in the European Parliament, which is one of the driving forces to this new direction of the policy in Europe against the CCP. They are starting to really react with forceful energy against this enormous threat for America, South America, and Europe.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 新中国联邦记者妮可采访了欧洲议会议员譚赫曼。他说欧盟现在正在觉醒，他们在欧洲议会中有一个保守派团体，是欧洲反对中共这个政策新方向的推动力量之一。他们开始真正地以全力来应对这个对美国、南美以及欧洲的巨大威胁。





