© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Non-Toxic Hair Care Products For Men and Women
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • April 05, 2020
Health is so much more than just food. Our skin is our largest organ, so we should be diligent about what we allow to come into contact with it. After all, a lot of the products that come into contact with our skin end up getting absorbed by our body, so let’s make sure that you’re using clean products.
Some of my favorites include:
• Shampoo - 100% Pure Honey & Virgin Coconut Shampoo
• Conditioner - 100% Pure Honey & Virgin Coconut Conditioner
• Body Soap - Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap
• Hair Creme - Dr. Bronner’s Hair Creme
• Hair Texturizer - Innersense Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer
Check out www.ewg.org to see if your products are safe to use.
Some of my favorites include:
• Shampoo - 100% Pure Honey & Virgin Coconut Shampoo
• Conditioner - 100% Pure Honey & Virgin Coconut Conditioner
• Body Soap - Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap
• Hair Creme - Dr. Bronner’s Hair Creme
• Hair Texturizer - Innersense Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer
Check out www.ewg.org to see if your products are safe to use.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.