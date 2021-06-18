People Should Wake Up and Be Vigilant About Serious Adverse Reactions to Experimental Vaccines

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Pamela Goodman, whose 32-year-old stepson was killed by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March 2021, denounces inaction of the mainstream media as well as authorities while facing serious adverse reactions of experimental vaccine, calling out people to wake up and speak out.