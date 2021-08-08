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ECCLESIASTES Chap. 4 V. 13-16 Chap. 5 V. 1-7
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10 views • August 08, 2021
ECCLESIASTES 4:13-5:7 WHY LISTEN? - The Wise Person Heeds The Warnings Gained From Past Mistakes And Godly Counselors?
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
One of the difficulties of parenting is trying to warn children not to make poor decisions. Parents are able to give these warnings because they learned the hard way through the many mistakes they made along the way—many mistakes that could have been avoided if they had listened to their own parents. Much pain and many heartaches can be avoided when one has a teachable spirit. In Ecclesiastes 4:13–5:7, the Teacher instructs the reader that it is wise to heed the warnings of past mistakes and the wise advice of godly counselors.
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
One of the difficulties of parenting is trying to warn children not to make poor decisions. Parents are able to give these warnings because they learned the hard way through the many mistakes they made along the way—many mistakes that could have been avoided if they had listened to their own parents. Much pain and many heartaches can be avoided when one has a teachable spirit. In Ecclesiastes 4:13–5:7, the Teacher instructs the reader that it is wise to heed the warnings of past mistakes and the wise advice of godly counselors.
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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