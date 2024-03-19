Create New Account
Army Troops, NG Take Over the NYC Subway Turnstyles
Army Troops Take Over NYC Subway stations.  The NYC subway is so bad the national guard has been called in to help bring things back to normal... but is having the national guard patrolling nyc normal?  They're not actually riding on the subway trains where the crime is happening - they're randomly searching bags at the turnstyles.  Temporary.  Effective?

Keywords
national guardnyc subwayarmy troops

