https://gettr.com/post/p2egkf2871a

04/13/2023 Nicole on The Matt Locke Podcast: Xi Jinping is truly smarter than most of the politicians in America. CCP and Xi Jinping have a long term plan to take down America. America needs to wise up, because the enemy CCP is acting very smart and very aggressively.#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy





04/13/2023 妮可参加Matt Locke Podcast节目：习近平确实要比美国的大多数政客聪明。中共和习近平为了推翻美国，制定了一个长远计划。美国需要明智起来，因为你的敌人中共非常狡猾而且极具侵略性。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



