https://gettr.com/post/p2egkf2871a
04/13/2023 Nicole on The Matt Locke Podcast: Xi Jinping is truly smarter than most of the politicians in America. CCP and Xi Jinping have a long term plan to take down America. America needs to wise up, because the enemy CCP is acting very smart and very aggressively.#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy
04/13/2023 妮可参加Matt Locke Podcast节目：习近平确实要比美国的大多数政客聪明。中共和习近平为了推翻美国，制定了一个长远计划。美国需要明智起来，因为你的敌人中共非常狡猾而且极具侵略性。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.