© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James O’Keefe Goes Undercover Inside Minnesota Mob: Leftist Agitators Admit Who’s Funding Anti-ICE Protests
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/james-okeefe-goes-undercover-inside-minnesota-mob-leftist/
------------
Trump Administration Picks Up Critical Court Victory Regarding ICE Operations In Minnesota
https://100percentfedup.com/trump-administration-picks-up-critical-court-victory-regarding/