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Jim Breuer | From SNL Fame to ReAwakening America + Hollywood, Ellen, CERN, Gaga & Musk
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108 views • April 27, 2022
Learn More About Jim Breurer At:
https://www.jimbreuer.com/
Learn How to Fight Against the Wealth Destroying Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
Learn More About Ian Smith At:
www.IanSmithForCongress.com
www.TheAtilisGym.com
Learn More At:
https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
Learn More About Thomas Renz Today At:
www.Renz-Law.com
Learn More About Protecting Your Health Today At:
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
Learn More About Steve Currington Today At:
www.SteveCurrington.com
Learn More Today At:
www.GeneralFlynn.com
Read: “Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.” - Daniel 12:10
Learn More About Amanda Grace Today At: https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
Musk’s deal for Twitter is worth about $44 billion. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/25/business/elon-musk-twitter
#1 - Elon Musk says we need universal basic income because 'in the future, physical work will be a choice' -https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/elon-musk-says-we-need-universal-basic-income-because-in-the-future-physical-work-will-be-a-choice/ar-AANxXvG
#2 - Why Did Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Write a Song with These Lyrics? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA&;list=RDgYG_4vJ4qNA&start_radio=1
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
People like to say that we’re insane
But AI will reward us when it reigns
Pledge allegiance to the world’s most powerful computer
Simulation is the future
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
I’ll evade the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you’re not alive
If you’re not backed up on a drive
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you’re not alive
If you’re not backed up, backed up on a drive
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
I’ll evade the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Neanderthal to human being
Evolution, kill the gene
Biology is superficial
Intelligence is artificial
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Learn More: https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/11/entertainment/grimes-elon-musk-second-child-intl-scli/index.html
#3 - When Humans Become Cyborgs | DAVOS 2020 - Watch at 4 Minutes and 20 Seconds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrNaaz1isEQ&;t=240s - Feb 20, 2020
#4 - Why did Elon Musk meet with Epstein? Almost one year before he died in a Manhattan prison cell, wealthy New York financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed during an interview with a New York Times reporter that he was advising Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive who was in a sea of legal trouble at the time. https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/jeffrey-epstein-elon-musk-tesla
#5 - Why Did Elon Musk Build the CureVac mRNA Lab? Tesla to Make Molecule Printers for COVID-19 Vaccine Developer CureVac - https://www.reuters.com/article/healthcoronavirus-tesla/update-2-tesla-to-make-molecule-printers-for-covid-19-vaccine-developer-curevac-idUSL4N2E926F
https://www.jimbreuer.com/
Learn How to Fight Against the Wealth Destroying Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
Learn More About Ian Smith At:
www.IanSmithForCongress.com
www.TheAtilisGym.com
Learn More At:
https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
Learn More About Thomas Renz Today At:
www.Renz-Law.com
Learn More About Protecting Your Health Today At:
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
Learn More About Steve Currington Today At:
www.SteveCurrington.com
Learn More Today At:
www.GeneralFlynn.com
Read: “Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.” - Daniel 12:10
Learn More About Amanda Grace Today At: https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
Musk’s deal for Twitter is worth about $44 billion. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/25/business/elon-musk-twitter
#1 - Elon Musk says we need universal basic income because 'in the future, physical work will be a choice' -https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/elon-musk-says-we-need-universal-basic-income-because-in-the-future-physical-work-will-be-a-choice/ar-AANxXvG
#2 - Why Did Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Write a Song with These Lyrics? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA&;list=RDgYG_4vJ4qNA&start_radio=1
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
People like to say that we’re insane
But AI will reward us when it reigns
Pledge allegiance to the world’s most powerful computer
Simulation is the future
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
I’ll evade the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you’re not alive
If you’re not backed up on a drive
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you’re not alive
If you’re not backed up, backed up on a drive
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
I’ll evade the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Neanderthal to human being
Evolution, kill the gene
Biology is superficial
Intelligence is artificial
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Learn More: https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/11/entertainment/grimes-elon-musk-second-child-intl-scli/index.html
#3 - When Humans Become Cyborgs | DAVOS 2020 - Watch at 4 Minutes and 20 Seconds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrNaaz1isEQ&;t=240s - Feb 20, 2020
#4 - Why did Elon Musk meet with Epstein? Almost one year before he died in a Manhattan prison cell, wealthy New York financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed during an interview with a New York Times reporter that he was advising Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive who was in a sea of legal trouble at the time. https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/jeffrey-epstein-elon-musk-tesla
#5 - Why Did Elon Musk Build the CureVac mRNA Lab? Tesla to Make Molecule Printers for COVID-19 Vaccine Developer CureVac - https://www.reuters.com/article/healthcoronavirus-tesla/update-2-tesla-to-make-molecule-printers-for-covid-19-vaccine-developer-curevac-idUSL4N2E926F
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