Another Heart Attack During Premier League Game - Tom Lockyer ( Luton )

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is "stable" after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the abandoned Premier League match at Bournemouth, his club confirmed.

Both sets of players were taken off midway through the second half as Lockyer received medical treatment.

The 29-year-old was responsive as he was carried off on a stretcher to applause and taken to hospital.

Luton said Lockyer was "stable and currently undergoing further tests".

"Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain [Tom Lockyer] suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher," Luton said.

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside."

Following confirmation the game was abandoned, both the Luton and Bournemouth players came back out on to the pitch to applaud the supporters, with Hatters manager Rob Edwards visibly emotional.

Lockyer collapsed during the play-off final win against Coventry in May before being taken to hospital.

He subsequently had heart surgery and was given the all-clear to return to playing in June.

