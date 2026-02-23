Neocon Graham says striking Iran is ‘worth the risk’ - on Israeli TV

Graham says striking Iran is ‘worth the risk’

Neocon warhawk Graham says Iran has the capability to strike American bases — but insists the risk is justified.

Easy to say from a TV studio. Not so easy if you’re the one in uniform sent into another Middle East escalation.

Adding: A good video to post about More SHIT, literally...

USS Ford’s toilets stage mutiny, want nothing to do with attack on Iran

America’s largest and most powerful supercarrier is on route to the Middle East, entering the Med Friday and steaming east.

But the ship’s not the only thing steaming. A WSJ report citing the father of a seaman says his son’s been mentioning “problems” with the carrier’s toilets.

The $38B warship’s sewage system is said to use low flow vacuum tech borrowed from the cruise ship industry to transport waste, but has experienced “issues.”

🌏 NPR reported on the Ford’s “sewage problems” in January. Repair staff were said to be working “19 hours a day,” with 205 calls reported during one <4 day period

🌏 The suction-based system makes it hard to isolate problems, sometimes caused by sailors flushing rope, T-shirts, mop heads and other garbage. The Ford also doesn’t have urinals, despite its 80%+ male crew

🌏 The problems aren’t new. A 2020 GAO report revealed sewage pipes were too narrow to handle 4.6k sailors-worth of waste. The Navy’s solution? Cleaning pipes with a $400k per use acid flush (used 10 times since 2023 – $4M down the drain, literally). Acid flushes can’t be done on deployment

The Navy assures the issues have “no effect on operational readiness or mission execution.”

But for all the sailors who may soon be put at risk fighting The Epstein War against Iran, morale could prove only as strong as the plumbing.