"Boasting in the Knowledge of Yahuah" Shane & Jesse Knock & John Barr
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
147 Subscribers
Published Tuesday

Thus says Yahuah, Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, neither let the mighty man glory in his might, let not the rich man glory in his riches: But let him that glories glory in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am Yahuah which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the earth: for in these things I delight, says Yahuah. YIRMEYAHU (JEREMIAH) 9:23-24 את CEPHER

