© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Come On Back
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • December 16, 2019
COME ON BACK
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway
1) Tear drops on my rear-view mirror
as I watch you ride out so slow,
The rain is hidin you in years,
the shells you left hear oceans come and go,
I’m ridin out to find you now,
out where high-plains winds have pinned you low.
Yeah, I am just a country boy who’s goin home
and needs to let it show,
You’re that wondrin mermaid cookin laughter
in the tangled sea below,
Come on back to me,
I got what it takes to make you know.
2) Blood drops on my lawn,
and your trail was gone before I could come to,
I chased you thru the wasteland
past certain death and empty canyons too,
Knew I had to reach you, try to
keep alive our love out of the blue.
The sky is open to us both,
and makes the miles between us seem so few,
I’m ridin out, you’ll see me soon,
a lightnin flash and I’ll stand beside you,
Come on back to me
you got what it takes to make me true.
3) Dewdrops on my mane, as I
wait on far-off dream train to be gone,
The night chains fall, I ride higher,
my desire for you takes me along,
Dawn cracks the sky up, fires the
trees and leaves only this song:
Nothin high, and nothin deep,
no plans or big-shots or stories they tell,
And nothin else that has been made
can keep us from this love that keeps us filled,
Come on back to me
we got what it takes to ring the bell.
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway
1) Tear drops on my rear-view mirror
as I watch you ride out so slow,
The rain is hidin you in years,
the shells you left hear oceans come and go,
I’m ridin out to find you now,
out where high-plains winds have pinned you low.
Yeah, I am just a country boy who’s goin home
and needs to let it show,
You’re that wondrin mermaid cookin laughter
in the tangled sea below,
Come on back to me,
I got what it takes to make you know.
2) Blood drops on my lawn,
and your trail was gone before I could come to,
I chased you thru the wasteland
past certain death and empty canyons too,
Knew I had to reach you, try to
keep alive our love out of the blue.
The sky is open to us both,
and makes the miles between us seem so few,
I’m ridin out, you’ll see me soon,
a lightnin flash and I’ll stand beside you,
Come on back to me
you got what it takes to make me true.
3) Dewdrops on my mane, as I
wait on far-off dream train to be gone,
The night chains fall, I ride higher,
my desire for you takes me along,
Dawn cracks the sky up, fires the
trees and leaves only this song:
Nothin high, and nothin deep,
no plans or big-shots or stories they tell,
And nothin else that has been made
can keep us from this love that keeps us filled,
Come on back to me
we got what it takes to ring the bell.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.