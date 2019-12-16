COME ON BACK

c. 1982 – Mike Caraway



1) Tear drops on my rear-view mirror

as I watch you ride out so slow,

The rain is hidin you in years,

the shells you left hear oceans come and go,

I’m ridin out to find you now,

out where high-plains winds have pinned you low.

Yeah, I am just a country boy who’s goin home

and needs to let it show,

You’re that wondrin mermaid cookin laughter

in the tangled sea below,

Come on back to me,

I got what it takes to make you know.



2) Blood drops on my lawn,

and your trail was gone before I could come to,

I chased you thru the wasteland

past certain death and empty canyons too,

Knew I had to reach you, try to

keep alive our love out of the blue.

The sky is open to us both,

and makes the miles between us seem so few,

I’m ridin out, you’ll see me soon,

a lightnin flash and I’ll stand beside you,

Come on back to me

you got what it takes to make me true.



3) Dewdrops on my mane, as I

wait on far-off dream train to be gone,

The night chains fall, I ride higher,

my desire for you takes me along,

Dawn cracks the sky up, fires the

trees and leaves only this song:

Nothin high, and nothin deep,

no plans or big-shots or stories they tell,

And nothin else that has been made

can keep us from this love that keeps us filled,

Come on back to me

we got what it takes to ring the bell.