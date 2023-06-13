https://gettr.com/post/p2jkda16f0d

#疫苗灾难：20230612 麦卡洛博士： 为 #下一场大流行（一种呼吸道病毒）做好准备！ #疫苗无效，只要大家拒绝接种，他们的计划就会落空。第一道防线，鼻腔病毒清洗剂、漱口水；第二道防线，增强免疫力的营养品和补充剂！





Dr. McCullough: We need to prepare for another pandemic. Remember, Fauci said this, Tedros said this, almost certainly it will be a respiratory virus. I've seen all papers show this. New pandemic, new power struggle: "Don't sit in lockdown and wait...!



