#疫苗灾难:20230612 麦卡洛博士: 为 #下一场大流行(一种呼吸道病毒)做好准备! #疫苗无效,只要大家拒绝接种,他们的计划就会落空。第一道防线,鼻腔病毒清洗剂、漱口水;第二道防线,增强免疫力的营养品和补充剂!





Dr. McCullough: We need to prepare for another pandemic. Remember, Fauci said this, Tedros said this, almost certainly it will be a respiratory virus. I've seen all papers show this. New pandemic, new power struggle: "Don't sit in lockdown and wait...!