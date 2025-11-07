BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Republicans & Conservatives Must Dominate Messaging
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
66 followers
27 views • 1 day ago

In the aftermath of the November 5, 2025, elections, conservatives are once again licking their wounds—and blaming everyone but themselves. But these weren’t random defeats; they were the direct result of a chronic failure to control the message. Democrats and their Marxist-Progressive allies have mastered the art of narrative warfare, turning every issue—crime, the border, even education—into a moral crusade while the Right dithers. The election of New York City’s new Marxist-leaning mayor, Zohran Mamdani, signals how far the ideological rot has spread. If Republicans hope to survive the 2026 midterms and the 2028 showdown, they must dominate the conversation—define the story, expose the Left’s hypocrisy, and attack relentlessly—or watch the Republic crumble.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/why-republicans-and-conservatives

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeinformation warfareneomarxismmessagingfight for freedomdefend the republicpatriots unitenarrative controlconservative revolution2026 midtermsmedia narrative battlemaga forwardstop marxismtruth over propaganda
