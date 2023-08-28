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President Trump: Arrested, Booked, & Released From Fulton County Jail. Pope Francis: Laudato Si 2.0
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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66 views • August 28, 2023

Trump arrested, booked and released at Fulton County Jail in Georgia election caseTrump surrendered on racketeering and other charges and had his mug shot taken before he was released on a $200,000 bond. President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail to be booked on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.


Trump arrived at the jail shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET in a presidential-style motorcade and was booked, fingerprinted and photographed for a mug shot within minutes, according to jail records. Trump was quickly released, according to the records. He was in and out of the jail in about 20 minutes.


Pope Francis writing a second part of Laudato si' The Director of the Holy See Press Office says the second part of the Laudato si' encyclical letter which Pope Francis mentioned on Monday will focus on the recent climate crises. Speaking off-the-cuff to a delegation of lawyers from member countries of the Council of Europe on Monday, Pope Francis said he was writing a second part of his Laudato si' encyclical to update it to “current issues".


Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy https://youtu.be/VFCltWQE0hw


Youths sued Montana over climate change and won. Here’s why it matters. The ruling, the first of its kind, is reverberating worldwide, especially among young climate activists. But it still faces hurdles.


Eastern Canada wildfires: Climate change doubled likelihood of ‘extreme fire weather’


China launches military drills around Taiwan as US wraps up landmark summit with South Korea and Japan


Donald Trump surrenders in Atlanta in fourth criminal case brought against ex-president this year


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Keywords
climate changesdabible prophecypope francisseventh day adventistsda sermoncanada wildfirestrump mug shotlaudato si part 2second part of laudato siyouth on climate changemontana sued over climate changehuman caused climate changenorth korea tightens ties with russiadonald trump surrenderschina launches military drillsdonald trump arresteddonald trump mugshottrump fulton county
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