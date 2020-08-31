1260 Days - Double Prophecies: Temple destruction and fall of the Church

Most people reading Daniel and Revelation do not realize that the 1260Days Prophecy is actually two separate Prophecies.The first prophecy was fulfilled with an amazing accuracy, regardingthe Destruction of Herod's Temple after 1260 Days of War with Rome. Foran exhaustive study of this First Prophecy make sure to read:2nd Coming of Christ - exact Date given to Prophet DanielThe Second Prophecy of 1260 Days is mostly fulfilled, only the end game isyet to come.Dan:7:25: And he shall speak great words against themost High, and shall wear out THE SAINTS of the mostHigh, and think to change times and laws:and they shall be given into his hand UNTIL atime and times and the dividing of time.Please note that "until" 3 1/2 years, 1260 Days "the Saints"shall be given unto his hand. Since the Edict of Constantine in 321 A.D.the fourth Commandment of Exodus 10: 8 to 11 has been abrogated, theSeventh Day Sabbath has been replaced by the Sunday Worship. The CatholicChurch came with its own interpretation of the Gospel, changed Laws andtime, all the "Heretics" were violently tortured and Killed. The Popeshad plenty of blood on their hands.A split odcurred giving birth to diverse Churches, all speaking theirown languages just like after the Tower of Babel. They can no longerunderstand each other and agree on anything, the House has longbeen divided.Rv:13:5: And there was given unto him a mouth speaking greatthings and blasphemies; and power was given unto himTO CONTINUE FORTY AND TWO MONTHS.6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blasphemehis name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.Rv:13:7: And it was given unto him to make war with THESAINTS, and to overcome them: and power was given himover all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.8: And ALL THAT DWELL UPON THE EARTH SHALL WORSHIP HIM,whose names are not written in the book of life of theLamb slain from the foundation of the world.Just as it was prophesied in Revelation 20: after a thousand yearSatan has been loose, he has deceived the Nations, encompassed theCamp of the Saints, the beloved City, the Church! He had relentlesslywaged war against the Saints and did overcome them. (Rev 20:7 to 9)Rv:12:17: And THE DRAGON was wroth with THE WOMAN,and went to make war with THE REMNANT OF HER SEED,which keep the commandments of God, and HAVETHE TESTIMONY OF JESUS CHRIST.It cannot be clearer than that! Confirmation: Satan went to make warnot against Israel but against the Church and note that it kept theCommandments of God.Revelation 11:7 And when they shall have finished their testimony,the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shallmake war against them, and shall overcome them, andkill them.There is an apparent Contradiction in the above verse that at the endwill help us to greatly clarify the whole Picture. Make sure to read:Two witnesses Two ChurchesRevelation 11:3And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shallprophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothedin sackcloth.Of Course the Two Witnesses, the two Churches had been prophesyingprior to the fall of Jerusalem. This Prophecy is having a doublefulfillment, first in the Destruction of the Temple after 1260 Daysof wars in 70 AD; the second fulfilment is still on going with thefall of the Church.Rv:11:2: But the court which is without the temple leave out,and measure it not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and theholy city shall they tread under foot FORTY AND TWO MONTHS.Also as foretold in Luke 21:24 in 70 AD Jerusalem was trodden underfoot by the Gentiles (the Romans) after 1260 days of war. Taking intoconsideration all the prophetic verses we have read so far, we can alsostate that Revelation 11:2 is another case of double prophetic fulfillment:the fall of the Church after the Millennium Reign of 70 AD.At this point the readers already have enough data and additionaaly withthe Biblical knowledge they have aquired from their Churches, they shouldbe able to make the determination among the verses pasted below, if we havecases of: single past fulfillmemt, or single future fulfillment, or evenongoing double prophetic fulfillment:Rv:12:6: And the woman fled into the wilderness, whereshe hath a place prepared of God, that they should feedher there A THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND THREESCORE DAYS.Rv:12:14: And to THE WOMAN were given two wings of agreat eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness,into her place, where she is nourished for A TIME,AND TIMES, AND HALF A TIME, from the face of the serpent.Rev 11:12And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them,Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud;and their enemies beheld them.