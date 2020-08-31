© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1260 Days - Double Prophecies: Temple destruction and fall of the Church
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • August 31, 2020
Most people reading Daniel and Revelation do not realize that the 1260
Days Prophecy is actually two separate Prophecies.
The first prophecy was fulfilled with an amazing accuracy, regarding
the Destruction of Herod's Temple after 1260 Days of War with Rome. For
an exhaustive study of this First Prophecy make sure to read:
2nd Coming of Christ - exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
The Second Prophecy of 1260 Days is mostly fulfilled, only the end game is
yet to come.
Dan:7:25: And he shall speak great words against the
most High, and shall wear out THE SAINTS of the most
High, and think to change times and laws:
and they shall be given into his hand UNTIL a
time and times and the dividing of time.
Please note that "until" 3 1/2 years, 1260 Days "the Saints"
shall be given unto his hand. Since the Edict of Constantine in 321 A.D.
the fourth Commandment of Exodus 10: 8 to 11 has been abrogated, the
Seventh Day Sabbath has been replaced by the Sunday Worship. The Catholic
Church came with its own interpretation of the Gospel, changed Laws and
time, all the "Heretics" were violently tortured and Killed. The Popes
had plenty of blood on their hands.
A split odcurred giving birth to diverse Churches, all speaking their
own languages just like after the Tower of Babel. They can no longer
understand each other and agree on anything, the House has long
been divided.
Rv:13:5: And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great
things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him
TO CONTINUE FORTY AND TWO MONTHS.
6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme
his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.
Rv:13:7: And it was given unto him to make war with THE
SAINTS, and to overcome them: and power was given him
over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.
8: And ALL THAT DWELL UPON THE EARTH SHALL WORSHIP HIM,
whose names are not written in the book of life of the
Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.
Just as it was prophesied in Revelation 20: after a thousand year
Satan has been loose, he has deceived the Nations, encompassed the
Camp of the Saints, the beloved City, the Church! He had relentlessly
waged war against the Saints and did overcome them. (Rev 20:7 to 9)
Rv:12:17: And THE DRAGON was wroth with THE WOMAN,
and went to make war with THE REMNANT OF HER SEED,
which keep the commandments of God, and HAVE
THE TESTIMONY OF JESUS CHRIST.
It cannot be clearer than that! Confirmation: Satan went to make war
not against Israel but against the Church and note that it kept the
Commandments of God.
Revelation 11:
7 And when they shall have finished their testimony,
the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall
make war against them, and shall overcome them, and
kill them.
There is an apparent Contradiction in the above verse that at the end
will help us to greatly clarify the whole Picture. Make sure to read:
Two witnesses Two Churches
https://www.brighteon.com/35e08e07-4753-4bc4-a7df-029a978ae693
Revelation 11:3
And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall
prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed
in sackcloth.
Of Course the Two Witnesses, the two Churches had been prophesying
prior to the fall of Jerusalem. This Prophecy is having a double
fulfillment, first in the Destruction of the Temple after 1260 Days
of wars in 70 AD; the second fulfilment is still on going with the
fall of the Church.
Rv:11:2: But the court which is without the temple leave out,
and measure it not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and the
holy city shall they tread under foot FORTY AND TWO MONTHS.
Also as foretold in Luke 21:24 in 70 AD Jerusalem was trodden under
foot by the Gentiles (the Romans) after 1260 days of war. Taking into
consideration all the prophetic verses we have read so far, we can also
state that Revelation 11:2 is another case of double prophetic fulfillment:
the fall of the Church after the Millennium Reign of 70 AD.
At this point the readers already have enough data and additionaaly with
the Biblical knowledge they have aquired from their Churches, they should
be able to make the determination among the verses pasted below, if we have
cases of: single past fulfillmemt, or single future fulfillment, or even
ongoing double prophetic fulfillment:
Rv:12:6: And the woman fled into the wilderness, where
she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed
her there A THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND THREESCORE DAYS.
Rv:12:14: And to THE WOMAN were given two wings of a
great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness,
into her place, where she is nourished for A TIME,
AND TIMES, AND HALF A TIME, from the face of the serpent.
Rev 11:12
And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them,
Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud;
and their enemies beheld them.
Days Prophecy is actually two separate Prophecies.
The first prophecy was fulfilled with an amazing accuracy, regarding
the Destruction of Herod's Temple after 1260 Days of War with Rome. For
an exhaustive study of this First Prophecy make sure to read:
2nd Coming of Christ - exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
The Second Prophecy of 1260 Days is mostly fulfilled, only the end game is
yet to come.
Dan:7:25: And he shall speak great words against the
most High, and shall wear out THE SAINTS of the most
High, and think to change times and laws:
and they shall be given into his hand UNTIL a
time and times and the dividing of time.
Please note that "until" 3 1/2 years, 1260 Days "the Saints"
shall be given unto his hand. Since the Edict of Constantine in 321 A.D.
the fourth Commandment of Exodus 10: 8 to 11 has been abrogated, the
Seventh Day Sabbath has been replaced by the Sunday Worship. The Catholic
Church came with its own interpretation of the Gospel, changed Laws and
time, all the "Heretics" were violently tortured and Killed. The Popes
had plenty of blood on their hands.
A split odcurred giving birth to diverse Churches, all speaking their
own languages just like after the Tower of Babel. They can no longer
understand each other and agree on anything, the House has long
been divided.
Rv:13:5: And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great
things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him
TO CONTINUE FORTY AND TWO MONTHS.
6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme
his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.
Rv:13:7: And it was given unto him to make war with THE
SAINTS, and to overcome them: and power was given him
over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.
8: And ALL THAT DWELL UPON THE EARTH SHALL WORSHIP HIM,
whose names are not written in the book of life of the
Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.
Just as it was prophesied in Revelation 20: after a thousand year
Satan has been loose, he has deceived the Nations, encompassed the
Camp of the Saints, the beloved City, the Church! He had relentlessly
waged war against the Saints and did overcome them. (Rev 20:7 to 9)
Rv:12:17: And THE DRAGON was wroth with THE WOMAN,
and went to make war with THE REMNANT OF HER SEED,
which keep the commandments of God, and HAVE
THE TESTIMONY OF JESUS CHRIST.
It cannot be clearer than that! Confirmation: Satan went to make war
not against Israel but against the Church and note that it kept the
Commandments of God.
Revelation 11:
7 And when they shall have finished their testimony,
the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall
make war against them, and shall overcome them, and
kill them.
There is an apparent Contradiction in the above verse that at the end
will help us to greatly clarify the whole Picture. Make sure to read:
Two witnesses Two Churches
https://www.brighteon.com/35e08e07-4753-4bc4-a7df-029a978ae693
Revelation 11:3
And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall
prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed
in sackcloth.
Of Course the Two Witnesses, the two Churches had been prophesying
prior to the fall of Jerusalem. This Prophecy is having a double
fulfillment, first in the Destruction of the Temple after 1260 Days
of wars in 70 AD; the second fulfilment is still on going with the
fall of the Church.
Rv:11:2: But the court which is without the temple leave out,
and measure it not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and the
holy city shall they tread under foot FORTY AND TWO MONTHS.
Also as foretold in Luke 21:24 in 70 AD Jerusalem was trodden under
foot by the Gentiles (the Romans) after 1260 days of war. Taking into
consideration all the prophetic verses we have read so far, we can also
state that Revelation 11:2 is another case of double prophetic fulfillment:
the fall of the Church after the Millennium Reign of 70 AD.
At this point the readers already have enough data and additionaaly with
the Biblical knowledge they have aquired from their Churches, they should
be able to make the determination among the verses pasted below, if we have
cases of: single past fulfillmemt, or single future fulfillment, or even
ongoing double prophetic fulfillment:
Rv:12:6: And the woman fled into the wilderness, where
she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed
her there A THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND THREESCORE DAYS.
Rv:12:14: And to THE WOMAN were given two wings of a
great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness,
into her place, where she is nourished for A TIME,
AND TIMES, AND HALF A TIME, from the face of the serpent.
Rev 11:12
And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them,
Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud;
and their enemies beheld them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.