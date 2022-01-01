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Why have they stopped rebranding covid19?
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102 views • January 01, 2022
Dying with Covid and dying from Covid are two completely different things.
They can no longer hide this due to the breakthrough media. Anthony Fauci knows that the lies he has told us in the past are beginning to catch up to him. People are beginning to figure out that they have been tricked into not only taking this poison antidote but giving it to their children.
They can no longer hide this due to the breakthrough media. Anthony Fauci knows that the lies he has told us in the past are beginning to catch up to him. People are beginning to figure out that they have been tricked into not only taking this poison antidote but giving it to their children.
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