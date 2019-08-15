© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked Documents Show Google Actively Targeting InfoWars For Censorship - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • August 15, 2019
Owen Shroyer retakes the helm of the War Room as a new Google document leak shows how active Google executives have been in trying to keep Infowars from being accessed by the public and censored from their search results. Darrell Hamamoto joins the broadcast to talk about the dangers of communist influence on college campuses. We also give live updates on an active shooter situation in Philadelphia.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.