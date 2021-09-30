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GOVERNMENT COVERUP OF GENOCIDE, WE HAVE THE DATA: CEASE AND DESIST NOW W/ TOM RENZ
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676 views • September 30, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Updated 9-17-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Attorney Thomas Renz rejoins the program to share his latest and most damning whistleblower data showing proof of a government wide coverup. He shares important data evidence that everyone in the world needs to know as soon as possible. Government and healthcare wrong doers need to stop their activities immediately. Those in current or future lawsuits against any of these perpetrators need to contact Mr. Renz to get the proper documents to use in court. We are fortunate that Renz Law firm and America's Frontline doctors are working so hard on behalf of all Americans and the world. You can see the latest evidence, learn more about their cases, and contact Thomas Renz at https://Renz-Law.com

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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injuryvaccinegenocidedeathsdatalaw suitsarah westallinjectionpfizerceasegene therapycovid-19ivermectinhcqremdesivirbusiness game changers radioattorney thomas renz
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