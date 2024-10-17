BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔐 Unlocking the Secret: How Headache Location Reveals Health Issues 🧠✨
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 6 months ago

🧠 🤔 Did you know its location can reveal hidden health issues? 🤯


🤯 🤝🧑It’s like your body sending a signal to show where it needs attention! Let’s decode it together with Dr. Scott Vrzal a kinesiologist and the author of The Headache Advantage 👇


🎶 https://ln.run/9J55Q


🔵 Left-sided headache? It’s not just random! This could point to issues with your stomach. 🍽️ So if you’ve got digestive problems too, this might be why!


🟡 Back of the head headache? Your thyroid might be calling out for help!


🔄 This could affect your hormones, digestion, and even emotions. 😮


😲 Understanding your headache's location is like unlocking a secret map to your health.🔥


🗺️ Next time you feel that familiar pain, listen to what your body’s trying to tell you ✨


🕵️♀️Learn more about this fascinating topic by clicking the link in our bio or description above.👆📎

Keywords
holistic healingmind body connectionheadache mystery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy