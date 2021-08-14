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Israel in Bible Prophecy
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24 views • August 14, 2021
In these last days should we keep our eyes fixed on literal Israel? Does this nation and land have any significance for us today? This study looks at the biblical background of Israel, a name that came through Jacob whose name was changed. Are the many end-time prophecies in scripture regarding Israel and the temple speaking of the literal nation of Jews and a physical building, or is there a deeper spiritual application?
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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