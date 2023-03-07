Create New Account
JFK ASSASSINATION PICKET FENCE ASSASSIN REVEALED!
78 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

THE LAMESTREAM MEDIA STILL SPEWS THE UGLY LIE LEE HARVEY OSWALD WAS THE LONE GUNE MAN. THERE WERE AT LEAST 4 HIT TEAMS IN DALEY PLAZA ON 11/22/1963. THE CIA, MAFIA MASSOD, SECRET SERVICE, MILITARY, FREEMASONS AND THE REST OF THE GOVERNMENT ALL TOOK PART IN THIS EVIL SCHEME. I KNOW! I'VE SPENT 4 DECADES RESEARCHING THIS EVIL SCHEME. WHAT WAS THE REASON. IT WAS THE COMPLETE TAKE OVER OF AMERICA BY THE EVIL ELITE WHO RUN THE WORLD TODAY. IN THE FUTURE I BE POSTING MORE JFK VIDEOS HERE. SEND TO EVERYONE...

Keywords
militaryreligionnwopoliticiansmartial lawbiblical prophecygun collection

