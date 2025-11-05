BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - November 5 2025 3PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1484 followers
70 views • 2 days ago

November 5, 2025

rt.com


Breaking news this hour. Vladimir Putin has called the situation regarding Donald Trump's recent announcement that the US will resume nuclear weapons tests - a serious issue. He said that Moscow is committed to adhere to the principles of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. But, if Washington or others no longer follow the deal, Moscow will take appropriate retaliatory actions, adding the appropriate ministries must prepare accordingly. The Russian defence ministry has put out a statement, highlighting the narrative that Vladimir Zelensky's spinning regarding the frontlines of the battlefield, while Zelensky says his forces are 'cleaning up Russians in Kupynansk'. The MOD says, he is simply out of touch with reality. A manslaughter investigation has been opened in Italy after a worker was killed when an ancient tower in Rome partially collapsed earlier this week. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman commented about Rome's priorities after the fact, and with that, the Italian government summoned the Russian Ambassador to Italy.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


newsrussiart
