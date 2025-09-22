PM of Spain, Sánchez, gave a fiery statement at the United Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PM of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, gave a fiery statement at the United Nations:
There is no solution possible when the population of one of those two states is the victim of a genocide. We are all well aware that the only hope that civilians in Gaza have is that of knowing that the world does not forget them.
He also made two proposals:
1. Palestine must be a fully fledged member of the United Nations as soon as possible.
2. Immediately adopt measures to halt the brutality and make peace possible.
