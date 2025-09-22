BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PM of Spain, Sánchez, gave a fiery statement at the United Nations
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
94 views • 1 day ago

PM of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, gave a fiery statement at the United Nations:

There is no solution possible when the population of one of those two states is the victim of a genocide. We are all well aware that the only hope that civilians in Gaza have is that of knowing that the world does not forget them.

He also made two proposals:

1. Palestine must be a fully fledged member of the United Nations as soon as possible. 

2. Immediately adopt measures to halt the brutality and make peace possible. 

Watch.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
