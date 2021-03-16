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USING FEAR AS FUEL
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31 views • March 16, 2021
Have you noticed there are 2 camps of people during this pandemic? On one side, you have people fear mongering on the worst outcomes, and on the other side you have the optimists insisting you must remain positive. Here’s a third possibility. What about using the inevitable and natural feeling of fear---as fuel for creative renewal? In this episode, I’ll share a quick 6-step process for doing just that.
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Topics Covered:
1:30 – How the creative process works
3:00 - Why it’s so important to reinvent yourself as the world outside reinvents
8:30 - The true cause of huge fear responses
16:00 - A 6-step process to turn fear into fuel
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach and speaker. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].
https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
Apply for Coaching with Carla Rieger to Turn Fear into Fuel
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-personal-coaching-series-lp/
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CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
1:30 – How the creative process works
3:00 - Why it’s so important to reinvent yourself as the world outside reinvents
8:30 - The true cause of huge fear responses
16:00 - A 6-step process to turn fear into fuel
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach and speaker. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].
https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
Apply for Coaching with Carla Rieger to Turn Fear into Fuel
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-personal-coaching-series-lp/
---------------------------------
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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