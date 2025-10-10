KATIE PORTER ENDS KATIE PORTER'S CAREER 🎙 JOHN WARD

Democrat California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter stormed off an interview set for "being asked questions" - prompting a renewed interest in her past ...

___





Like this video? I could use your help to keep making them:





BECOME A CHANNEL MEMBER:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkeGEMunZIoGUyP7z0pMYmQ/join





JOHN'S NEW BOOK - UNCONSCIOUS PURSUIT

https://amzn.to/4234XwC





PATRONAGE/ONE-TIME DONATIONS

https://www.patreon.com/JohnWard

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RealJohnWard





WORLD CHAMPION MERCH

https://my-store-f4e9d5.creator-spring.com





GUILDED

https://www.guilded.gg/r/zzR0K87dAj?i=myxa2p1d





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GomKW3FJhhA